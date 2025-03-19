BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday following an advance on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said the economy still looks healthy enough to keep interest rates where they are.

Markets were closed in Japan for a holiday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.3% to 24,454.47 and the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% lower to 3,424.16.

In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 0.5% to 2,641.49, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2% to 7,925.40.

Taiwan's Taiex jumped 1.8%, while the SET in Bangkok edged 0.2% higher.

On Wednesday, Wall Street also got a boost from easing yields in the bond market. When Treasurys are paying investors less in interest, investors may be willing to pay higher prices for stocks.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.1% to 5,675.29, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9% to 41,964.63. The Nasdaq composite rose 1.4% to 17,750.79.

The rally followed weeks of sharp and scary swings for the U.S. stock market as investors fret over how much pain President Donald Trump will allow the economy to endure in order to remake the system. He’s said he wants manufacturing jobs back in the United States and far fewer people working for the federal government.

Trump’s barrage of announcements on tariffs and other policies have created so much uncertainty that economists worry U.S. businesses and households may freeze and pull back on their spending.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the rising pessimism among U.S. consumers and companies shown by recent surveys, but he also pointed to data such as relatively low unemployment that show the economy is still strong. It’s possible to have periods where “people say downbeat things about the economy and then go out and buy a new car," he said.