TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday ahead of a decision on interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

U.S. futures edged higher while oil prices declined.

Japan reported that it logged a trade surplus in February, with exports rising more than 11%. The Japanese central bank opted to keep its benchmark rate unchanged, as expected. The Fed also is expected to hold rates steady.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2% to 37,900.88 after the central bank decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to keep rates steady.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.2% to 24,777.01, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 3,427.76.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.3% to 7,836.80. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.9% to 2,634.60.

Much attention will focus Wednesday on forecasts the Fed will publish after its meeting, showing the outlook for interest rates, inflation and the economy. For now, traders on Wall Street are largely expecting the Fed to deliver two or three cuts to rates by the end of 2025.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 dropped 1.1% to 5,614.66 for its latest swerve in a scary ride, where it tumbled by 10% from its record and then rallied for two straight days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 41,581.31, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.7% to 17,504.12.

Tesla was one of the heaviest weights on the market, falling 5.3%. The electric-vehicle maker’s stock has been struggling due to declining sales and worries over anger toward its CEO, Elon Musk, who has been leading efforts to cut spending by the U.S. government. EV rivals, meanwhile, continue to chip away at its business. China’s BYD on Monday announced an ultra-fast charging system that it says is nearly as quick as a gasoline fill-up.