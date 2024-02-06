HONG KONG (AP) — Asia stocks were mixed Wednesday, as Chinese technology stocks faltered after a short-term rally.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.14% to 22,944.24, while the Shanghai Composite was up 0.81% to 3,351.54. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.27% to 39,164.61, following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25% tariff on car imports that if implemented would adversely impact Japan’s economy.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1.7% to 2,671.52. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.73% to 8,419.20.

Early European trading was also mixed, with France’s CAC 40 down 0.20%, while Germany’s DAX remained mostly unchanged. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21%.

China’s technology stocks slumped Wednesday after a brief bull run earlier in the week. Alibaba’s Hong Kong-traded stock fell 1.74%, while search engine giant Baidu fell 2.05% after it reported a 2% drop in revenue for its fourth quarter compared to a year earlier as artificial intelligence rivalry heats up in China.

Chinese video games firm Tencent saw its stock slip 1.13% while online services firm Meituan declined 3.01%.

“Hong Kong and mainland China led the sell-off, deflating some of the air from the risk-on balloon that had been floating Asia’s market rebound,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

“Japanese stocks followed suit, with automakers Toyota and Honda taking a hit after Trump lobbed fresh threats — this time targeting autos, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals with potential 25% tariffs,” he added.