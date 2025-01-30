Apple leads as Wall Street shaves off nearly all its loss for the week

Apple and other big U.S. companies reporting fatter profits than expected are helping Wall Street shave off more of its sharp losses from the start of the week on Friday.

The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher in early trading. It's on track for just a 0.1% weekly loss after tumbling Monday on worries the artificial-intelligence boom that’s sent it to records may not require as much investment as thought. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 87 points, or 0.2%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.9% higher.

Apple helped lead the market and rose 3.2% after reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Wall Street’s most valuable company, and thus the most influential on the S&P 500 and other indexes, said sales of its iPhone sales dipped. But revenue for its services businesses, such as AppleCare and its app store, rose to a record.

KLA, a supplier to the electronics industry, rose 1.8% after reporting profit and revenue that topped analysts’ expectations. It credited expanding artificial-intelligence and high-performance computing investments, and it clawed back more of its sharp 6.3% drop for Monday. That’s when tech stocks around the world tumbled, after a Chinese upstart, DeepSeek, said it developed a large language model capable of competing with the world’s best, without having to use top-flight chips.

The disruption raised questions about whether all the investment expected for AI chips, data centers and electricity is really needed.

U.S. stocks also got some help Friday from a relatively calm bond market, where rising Treasury yields had been cranking up the pressure in recent months.

Treasury yields held relatively steady after an update on the measure of inflation that the Federal Reserve prefers to use came in almost exactly as economists expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.51% from 4.52% late Thursday.