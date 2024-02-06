A slide for Walmart weighs on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — A slide for Walmart is helping to hem in Wall Street, and U.S. stock indexes are edging lower on Thursday.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in early trading after setting all-time highs in each of the last two days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 130 points, or 0.3%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% lower.

Walmart pulled the market lower after falling 6.2%, even though the retailer reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company gave a forecast for upcoming profit that fell short of analysts’ expectations as shoppers across the country deal with still-high inflation and the threat of tariffs from President Donald Trump.

Palantir Technologies was another weight on the market. It fell 6.9% to follow its 10.1% drop from the day before, after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he wants to cut $50 billion in spending next year. The software company got 55% of its $2.9 billion in revenue last year from government customers.

They helped to offset a 5.1% jump for Baxter International, which reported better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It credited strength for its pharmaceuticals business, as well as for its medical products and therapies.

Burger chain Shake Shack jumped 15.6% after likewise reporting a stronger profit than expected. CEO Rob Lynch said sales trends remained solid during the quarter, even though bad weather around the country and wildfires in the Los Angeles area kept some customers away.

In the bond market, Treasury yields eased a bit after a report showed more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. It’s an indication the pace of layoffs could be worsening, but the number still remains relatively low compared with history.