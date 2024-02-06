All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJanuary 3, 2023

Stitch It International opens shop in Jackson

Stitch It International, a store specializing in embroidery machine sales, has expanded to a Jackson location at 507 E. Jackson Blvd. Headquartered in Patton, Missouri, family owned Stitch It was founded in 1991. "It's next generation embroidery and quilting, all of it," said Jessica Braeuner, an Oak Ridge native who manages the Jackson store...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jessica Braeuner of Stitch It International's Jackson store poses with a "next-generation" SWF 15-needle embroidery machine. Stitch It sells embroidery machines at its new location at 507 E. Jackson Blvd.
Jessica Braeuner of Stitch It International's Jackson store poses with a "next-generation" SWF 15-needle embroidery machine. Stitch It sells embroidery machines at its new location at 507 E. Jackson Blvd.Jeff Long

Stitch It International, a store specializing in embroidery machine sales, has expanded to a Jackson location at 507 E. Jackson Blvd.

Headquartered in Patton, Missouri, family owned Stitch It was founded in 1991.

"It's next generation embroidery and quilting, all of it," said Jessica Braeuner, an Oak Ridge native who manages the Jackson store.

"I was born and raised sewing and learned it the old way, [but] it's a dying art. A lot of people haven't picked it up from the grandparents like I did. Technology has taken this to where you can digitize photographs and embroider them — memory quilts, memory pillows, whatever your want. As long as you can thread match, your can embroider pretty much anything — bags, hats, shirts — and the machines do all the work. You don't have to push needles through by hand and make sure the stitches are perfectly lined up anymore. That's all calculated now by the machines."

Braeuner said classes are offered by Stitch It on how to use the new technology.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Jessica Braeuner displays a T-shirt produced on one of the embroidery machines for sale at Stitch It International's new store in Jackson. Braeuner manages the store at 507 E. Jackson Blvd.
Jessica Braeuner displays a T-shirt produced on one of the embroidery machines for sale at Stitch It International's new store in Jackson. Braeuner manages the store at 507 E. Jackson Blvd.Jeff Long
Jessica Braeuner displays a T-shirt produced on one of the embroidery machines for sale at Stitch It International's new store in Jackson. Braeuner manages the store at 507 E. Jackson Blvd.
Jessica Braeuner displays a T-shirt produced on one of the embroidery machines for sale at Stitch It International's new store in Jackson. Braeuner manages the store at 507 E. Jackson Blvd.Jeff Long

"Technology has definitely come into play and made [embroidery] easy. A lot of the younger generation are picking up machines for side hustles and making names for themselves doing basic logos, fancy shirts, cups, sublimation and toner printing," she said.

More information is available at www.siistore.com or at (573) 866-3676.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 15
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second...
BusinessNov. 14
Stock market today: Wall Street weakens as its post-election...
BusinessNov. 14
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of serv...
BusinessNov. 14
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and bu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Crowley: The importance of family business
BusinessNov. 13
Crowley: The importance of family business
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
BusinessNov. 12
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 12
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City
BusinessNov. 12
Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City
Sponsored: SEEDS conference highlights the future of jobs and entrepreneurship in the digital age
BusinessNov. 11
Sponsored: SEEDS conference highlights the future of jobs and entrepreneurship in the digital age
Sponsored: Skyview Animal Clinic celebrates more than 60 years of veterinary care in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 11
Sponsored: Skyview Animal Clinic celebrates more than 60 years of veterinary care in Cape Girardeau
Gas prices should remain cyclical after election, analyst predicts
BusinessNov. 11
Gas prices should remain cyclical after election, analyst predicts
Luxury Clean chooses Cape Girardeau for first US location
BusinessNov. 11
Luxury Clean chooses Cape Girardeau for first US location
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy