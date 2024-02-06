Stitch It International opens shop in Jackson

Stitch It International, a store specializing in embroidery machine sales, has expanded to a Jackson location at 507 E. Jackson Blvd.

Headquartered in Patton, Missouri, family owned Stitch It was founded in 1991.

"It's next generation embroidery and quilting, all of it," said Jessica Braeuner, an Oak Ridge native who manages the Jackson store.

"I was born and raised sewing and learned it the old way, [but] it's a dying art. A lot of people haven't picked it up from the grandparents like I did. Technology has taken this to where you can digitize photographs and embroider them — memory quilts, memory pillows, whatever your want. As long as you can thread match, your can embroider pretty much anything — bags, hats, shirts — and the machines do all the work. You don't have to push needles through by hand and make sure the stitches are perfectly lined up anymore. That's all calculated now by the machines."

Braeuner said classes are offered by Stitch It on how to use the new technology.