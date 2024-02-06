All sections
January 30, 2023

Stephanie Mirly assumes new role at hospital

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Stephanie Mirly
Stephanie Mirly

Stephanie Mirly, FNP-C, ENP-C, has assumed a new role as emergency nurse practitioner in the emergency department with Saint Francis Healthcare.

Mirly, whose education includes a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of South Alabama, began her career at Saint Francis in 2016.

