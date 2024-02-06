State's unemployment rate dips slightly

Missouri nonfarm employment showed little change last month compared to March, according to data released last week by MERIC, the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, which said the state's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate decreased by a tenth of a percentage point. The April rate was 4.1%, compared to 4.2% the previous month.

Employment, seasonally adjusted, increased by 600 jobs in April compared to March, but the state's labor market showed an increase of almost a quarter-million jobs between April 2020 and April 2021.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits is gradually falling, according to new data released last week by a nationwide human resources organization.

According to SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, 444,000 workers filed for new jobless benefits during the week ending May 15, approximately 34,000 fewer than the week before and the lowest level of first-time claims since March 2020, just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said 6,489 Missourians submitted initial unemployment claims during that same week, marking the first time there were fewer than 7,000 jobless claims in the state in more than a year.

It was also the third consecutive week the number of initial claims for unemployment benefits declined in Missouri. At one point early in the pandemic, it was not uncommon for more than 100,000 Missourians to file for first-time unemployment benefits within a one-week period.