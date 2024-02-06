All sections
July 25, 2022

State unemployment drops; local counties see rise

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Missouri's unemployment rate dropped to 2.8% in June but the most recent figures for counties show monthly joblessness up in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott.
Missouri's unemployment rate dropped to 2.8% in June but the most recent figures for counties show monthly joblessness up in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott.

Missouri's unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point in June to 2.8%, according to newly available figures from the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

The U.S. jobless rate for last month was 3.6%, unchanged since March.

Locally, only rates for May are currently available.

  • Cape Girardeau County: 2.5%, up from 2% in April.
  • Perry County: 2.5%, up from 1.9%.
  • Scott County: 2.5%, up from 2.2%.
The highest jobless rates in the state are in the Bootheel counties of Pemiscot (4.7%) and Dunklin (4.4%).

Two other counties showed May joblessness above 4%: Taney County in southwestern Missouri (4.3%) and the Lead Belt county of Iron (4.2%).

Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau became a member of the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (LIRC) on July 16.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

