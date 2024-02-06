State unemployment drops; local counties see rise

Missouri's unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point in June to 2.8%, according to newly available figures from the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
The U.S. jobless rate for last month was 3.6%, unchanged since March.
Locally, only rates for May are currently available.
The highest jobless rates in the state are in the Bootheel counties of Pemiscot (4.7%) and Dunklin (4.4%).
Two other counties showed May joblessness above 4%: Taney County in southwestern Missouri (4.3%) and the Lead Belt county of Iron (4.2%).
Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau became a member of the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (LIRC) on July 16.
