All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessNovember 13, 2023

State Treasurer Vivek Malek promotes MOBUCK$ program

Missouri state Treasurer Vivek Malek visited the southeastern part of the Show Me State Friday, Nov. 10, to raise awareness of his department's MOBUCK$ linked deposit program. When Gov. Mike Parson appointed him to the office at the end of 2022, Malek said he learned about the program, which former state Treasurer Wendell Bailey started in the 1980s...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Vivek Malek
Vivek Malek

Missouri state Treasurer Vivek Malek visited the southeastern part of the Show Me State Friday, Nov. 10, to raise awareness of his department's MOBUCK$ linked deposit program.

When Gov. Mike Parson appointed him to the office at the end of 2022, Malek said he learned about the program, which former state Treasurer Wendell Bailey started in the 1980s.

He thought it had great potential and visited Perryville, Farmington and Cape Girardeau to inform people about his plans for the program.

"This is a program for small businesses, for farmers, for local governments ... what it does is, if you have a loan, especially in these times of high interest rates, you can lower your interest rate by up to 30% through MOBUCK$," Malek said in Cape Girardeau.

To apply, a small-business owner must be headquartered in Missouri, have fewer than 100 employees, be in good standing with taxes, have no defaulted loans in the past and have no felony charges.

If they meet these criteria, they can apply to their bank for a loan and the bank can apply to the state treasurer's office for MOBUCK$. The office sends the same amount of money to the bank as a CD, but instead of asking for a market rate of return, it asks for about a 70% reduced rate. The difference is transferred to the beneficiary.

Malek started the program in January but had to shut it down in May because they had dispersed all $800 million allocated for MOBUCK$.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

However, the program is restarting Tuesday, Jan. 2. Malek said bills will make their way through the state Legislature asking for an increase to the amount of money available.

"We hope it will go through this year. We are raising the limit from $800 million to $1.2 billion, so we will have hopefully a limit of $400 million into the program, which will keep us afloat for the rest of the year," he said.

Applicants can ask for as much as $5 million for any normal business operations. This was lowered from a $10 million cap earlier in the year so the money can reach additional businesses.

Malek said the average amount requested from January to May was approximately $250,000.

MOBUCK$ can only be sent to Missouri banks. Participating banks are listed on the state treasurer's website. Currently, Malek's office is working with more than 100 of them.

The treasurer called the program helpful for all parties involved. Beneficiaries get a lower interest rate, banks get an infusion of capital and while the state loses some revenue in the short-term, the businesses helped provide more tax revenue over time.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new locati...
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking event...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
BusinessDec. 2
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy