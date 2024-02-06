State Rep. Rick Francis named Cross Trails Medical Center CEO

Cross Trails Medical Center has named Rick Francis, a Missouri state representative for District 145, as the organization’s new chief executive officer.
“I am excited to join Cross Trails Medical Center as CEO, after having served on the Board of Directors the last eight years. I know the wonderful work that the health care team provides to patients, and I am happy to serve the organization to continue to meet the mission of the organization,” Francis said in a news release. “This is an exciting time to be in health care and I look forward to working with the staff to meet the needs of our patients.”
In his eight years on the organization’s board of directors, Francis has served four of those as its president.
Cross Trails Medical Center’s offices are in Cape Girardeau, Advance, Marble Hill and Perryville. The organization provides dental, medical and mental health services.
Francis will succeed Ron Camp, who recently retired after 13 years with Cross Trails Medical Center, as the organization’s CEO.
Francis’ District 145 is coterminous with Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties. He was first elected in 2016 and is term limited after the current legislative session.
