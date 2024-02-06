State OKs Ameren to lower fuel adjustment charge

Ameren Missouri has received permission from the state Public Service Commission to adjust its fuel adjustment charge (FAC) downward, which will allow the utility's 1.29 million electric customers to see a savings on bills.
According to a Thursday, May 18, new release, a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see the FAC charge lowered by approximately $1.01 per month, from $6.27 to $5.26.
The change, PSC said, will take effect Thursday, June 1.
