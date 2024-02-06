All sections
BusinessMay 22, 2023

State OKs Ameren to lower fuel adjustment charge

Ameren Missouri has received permission from the state Public Service Commission to adjust its fuel adjustment charge (FAC) downward, which will allow the utility's 1.29 million electric customers to see a savings on bills. According to a Thursday, May 18, new release, a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see the FAC charge lowered by approximately $1.01 per month, from $6.27 to $5.26...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

Ameren Missouri has received permission from the state Public Service Commission to adjust its fuel adjustment charge (FAC) downward, which will allow the utility's 1.29 million electric customers to see a savings on bills.

According to a Thursday, May 18, new release, a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see the FAC charge lowered by approximately $1.01 per month, from $6.27 to $5.26.

The change, PSC said, will take effect Thursday, June 1.

Story Tags
Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

