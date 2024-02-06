All sections
BusinessApril 19, 2021
State issues strong employment report
Missouri's nonfarm payroll employment recovered strongly in March after a loss in February, and the state's seasonally-adjusted employment rate decreased by a 10th of a percentage point, according to a report released last week by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development and the Missouri Economic Research & Information Center (MERIC).

Employment, seasonally adjusted, increased by 15,400 jobs in March compared to February. The state's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2% in March, down from 4.3% in February.

Job losses in the state, while still severe, decreased from 130,100 in February to 100,500 in March.

The state's employment picture is expected to improve throughout the spring as COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available.

According to the report, the number of unemployed Missourians was 128,920 in March, down 3,618 from February's estimated unemployment count of 132,538.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

