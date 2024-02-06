State issues report on growing marijuana industry

Calling it a "great success," Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) touted achievements of the state's medical marijuana program in a report issued last week.

The DHSS report, required annually under Article XIV, Section 1, of the Missouri Constitution, includes an accounting of the state's medical marijuana program during the program's second full year, Dec. 6, 2019, through Dec. 5, 2020.

Missouri is one of 21 states that have legalized the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes since 2005 and, according to DHSS, the state was able to implement the program in just over 23 months, about five months quicker than the national average of 29 months.

Only five states — Pennsylvania, New York, Utah, Minnesota and Oklahoma — have ramped up their medical marijuana programs faster than Missouri.

"It is an honor to be a part of the great success of this new medical industry in Missouri," commented Lyndall Fraker, director of DHSS's Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation as the annual report was issued Thursday.

"I continue to be amazed at how hard our team is working in order to help our facilities provide this alternative medicine for the state's fast-growing patient base," he continued. "Our goal is to provide a safe, well-regulated and patient-focused program second to none in our great nation. Our success undeniably proves we have accomplished this goal in a timely manner, meeting all of our constitutional obligations and decided by the citizens of Missouri."

During the report period, referred to by DHSS as PY20, the state issued 56,448 licenses to patients with qualifying conditions as well as caregivers of some of those patients. DHSS also renewed 12,062 patient licenses, began facility commencement inspections, approved 10 cultivation, two laboratory testing, two transportation, one manufacturing and 17 dispensary facilities.