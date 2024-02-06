All sections
BusinessJune 14, 2021

State hosting virtual health care job fair

People seeking jobs in the health care field are invited to participate in a virtual job fair next week hosted by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. The Return Strong Virtual Job Fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. June 22...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

People seeking jobs in the health care field are invited to participate in a virtual job fair next week hosted by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

The Return Strong Virtual Job Fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. June 22.

The event is one of a series of Return Strong Virtual Job Fairs that have taken place this year as part of the state's efforts to help Missourians return to work following the economic downturn caused by layoffs because of the COVID-10 pandemic.

Job seekers statewide will be able to search job listings during next week's virtual job fair as well as meet online with hiring organizations, receive tips for resume writings and job interviews, and learn more about Missouri Job Center services and training opportunities.

Anyone interested in participating in the online job fair may register, create a profile and upload their resume at www.returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

