State hosting virtual health care job fair

People seeking jobs in the health care field are invited to participate in a virtual job fair next week hosted by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

The Return Strong Virtual Job Fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. June 22.

The event is one of a series of Return Strong Virtual Job Fairs that have taken place this year as part of the state's efforts to help Missourians return to work following the economic downturn caused by layoffs because of the COVID-10 pandemic.