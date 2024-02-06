All sections
BusinessJuly 6, 2021

State highway commission rejects Chester bridge bids

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission on Thursday rejected all four bids it had received to rehabilitate the Mississippi River bridge at Chester, Illinois, because they were all higher than anticipated and exceeded the amount allocated by the Missouri Department of Transportation for the project...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission on Thursday rejected all four bids it had received to rehabilitate the Mississippi River bridge at Chester, Illinois, because they were all higher than anticipated and exceeded the amount allocated by the Missouri Department of Transportation for the project.

The bridge connects Chester and Perryville, Missouri, via Missouri Highway 51 through Perry County.

The commission recommended MoDOT identify alternate rehabilitation options for the bridge. The bridge will continue to be monitored with its next inspection scheduled for this fall.

