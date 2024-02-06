State gas tax to rise again this week

Missouri's gas tax is scheduled to go up an additional 2.5 cents Friday to 22 cents per gallon.

The scheduled increase comes as President Joe Biden proposes suspension of current federal motor fuels taxes — 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24.4 cents on diesel.

Biden is also calling for states to institute gas tax holidays to fight soaring prices.

In 2021, Show Me State legislators approved a multi-year graduated hike in motor fuels taxes with the money to be used for Missouri's roads and bridges.

"Whether rural, suburban, or urban, all Missourians benefit from better roadways," Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement after signing the bill July 13.