State gas tax to rise again this week

Missouri's gas tax is scheduled to go up an additional 2.5 cents Friday to 22 cents per gallon.
The scheduled increase comes as President Joe Biden proposes suspension of current federal motor fuels taxes — 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24.4 cents on diesel.
Biden is also calling for states to institute gas tax holidays to fight soaring prices.
In 2021, Show Me State legislators approved a multi-year graduated hike in motor fuels taxes with the money to be used for Missouri's roads and bridges.
"Whether rural, suburban, or urban, all Missourians benefit from better roadways," Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement after signing the bill July 13.
Once fully implemented, the gas tax hike could generate more than $500 million annually for state, county and city roads.
The Missouri tax is slated to rise again to 24.5 cents July 1, 2023; to 27 cents per gallon July 1, 2024; and to 29.5 cents a gallon July 1, 2025.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), representing 30 southern and southeastern Missouri counties in Congress, opposes the White House move.
"The Biden administration is a disaster when it comes to helping working families afford to heat their homes and fuel their cars," Smith told the Southeast Missourian.
"Just six weeks ago, this same administration proposed $45 billion in new taxes on U.S. energy, showing no concern that the tax hike could result in less energy being produced or that it could cause prices to rise even higher. This is nothing more than a political Band-Aid to manage the fallout caused by President Biden's radical energy agenda. We need policies that will get America back to energy independence, not short term fixes that — in all likelihood — won't provide any relief to families who are struggling with soaring gas prices and 40-year-high inflation."
