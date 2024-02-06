State economy recovering, but 'still not numbers we like'

Few roles in Missouri government are more challenging these days than those in the state's Department of Economic Development as thousands of businesses in the Show Me State deal with the impact of COVID-19 ... and prepare for whatever economic reality the pandemic leaves in its wake.

And Shad Burner, former vice president of economic development with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, is in the middle of it.

Now the Southeast regional manager with the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Shad was in Jackson on Thursday to talk about the state's Show Me Strong Recovery plan with several dozen members of the Cape chamber at Montgomery Bank's training center.

"Obviously, this has been the hardest hit, from an economic standpoint, that we've seen in our lifetimes, certainly from an unemployment standpoint and a loss of business revenue standpoint," Shad told me before his presentation.

Thousands of Missouri businesses closed, at least temporarily, in March and April, resulting in layoffs and furloughs of Missourians across the state and an unemployment rate of 10.2% in April. That number dropped slightly last month, to 10.1% as the state rolled out its economic recovery plan in May following a monthlong "stay-at-home" directive ordered by Gov. Mike Parson.

At just over 10%, Missouri's jobless rate is several percentage points lower than the nation's, which was reported at 13.3% last month. In Cape Girardeau County, the May unemployment rate, reported last week, was 8.9%.

"What we've seen is that Missouri, and Cape and Southeast Missouri in particular, has outpaced some of the rest of the country," Shad said, "but those are still not numbers we like by any stretch of the imagination."

Now in its second phase, Missouri's economic recovery campaign is gradually allowing more and more Missouri businesses to reopen while still encouraging people to keep following coronavirus prevention recommendations such as social distancing, frequent hand-washing and the use of face masks to help control spread of the virus.

"We very much see this recovery as a hand-in-hand approach of health care and economics," Shad said, adding he and his colleagues in the Department of Economic Development's Regional Engagement Division are ever mindful of the state's coronavirus case data.

"We are constantly aware of what's happening on the health care side, and likewise we share what we're seeing on the business and industry side," he said.

In recent weeks, there have been several coronavirus "hot spots" in Missouri, including some in Southwest Missouri near the state's boarder with Northwest Arkansas. Testing, Shad said, helps identify potential outbreaks before they have a chance to spread.

"We have consistently said the availability of testing is critical to economic recovery," he told me. "If we can't test and if we can't have communitywide testing when there are instances of an outbreak, then we can't open up the way we would want."

(As of last week, approximately 390,000 Missourians, about 6.5% of the state's population, had been tested for COVID-19 since the outbreak began. Only seven states -- Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Ohio, Oregon and Pennsylvania -- have conducted fewer tests per capita than Missouri. There have been more than 20,000 reported coronavirus cases in the state and just over 1,000 deaths attributed to the virus.)

Missouri has received billions in federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is being used in a variety of ways to support the state's economic recovery efforts. Cape Girardeau County has received $9.2 million of CARES funds for expenses related to COVID-19.

"We have one and a half billion at the state level right now that we're working on, determining how to best allocate those funds to support economic recovery," Shad said. "I believe, very soon, we will start seeing the fruits of some of those efforts in grants and different things."

As for a timeline for when Missouri's economy will fully recover, Shad said it's hard to say because the situation remains fluid and unpredictable.