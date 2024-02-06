State chamber applauds vaccine incentive program

Saying the health of Missouri's population and economy "hanging in the balance," the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has praised Gov. Mike Parson's recent announcement of a new incentive plan to encourage Missourians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The MO VIP campaign gives all vaccinated Missourians an opportunity to win one of 900 $10,000 cash prizes or educational grants over the next two months.

"We applaud Gov. Parson for adding this incentive program to the ongoing coronavirus response efforts," said Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the state chamber of commerce.

"We need to be using all the tools at our disposal to promote these safe, effective vaccines. The health of our population — and the health of our economy — is currently hanging in the balance, and increasing Missouri's vaccination rate is the number one action we can take to continue on the path to recovery," he said in a statement released shortly after the governor announced the vaccination incentive program last week.