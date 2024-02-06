All sections
BusinessJuly 26, 2021
State chamber applauds vaccine incentive program
Saying the health of Missouri's population and economy "hanging in the balance," the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has praised Gov. Mike Parson's recent announcement of a new incentive plan to encourage Missourians to get vaccinated against COVID-19...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Saying the health of Missouri's population and economy "hanging in the balance," the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has praised Gov. Mike Parson's recent announcement of a new incentive plan to encourage Missourians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The MO VIP campaign gives all vaccinated Missourians an opportunity to win one of 900 $10,000 cash prizes or educational grants over the next two months.

"We applaud Gov. Parson for adding this incentive program to the ongoing coronavirus response efforts," said Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the state chamber of commerce.

"We need to be using all the tools at our disposal to promote these safe, effective vaccines. The health of our population — and the health of our economy — is currently hanging in the balance, and increasing Missouri's vaccination rate is the number one action we can take to continue on the path to recovery," he said in a statement released shortly after the governor announced the vaccination incentive program last week.

As Missouri's largest employer association representing more than 75,000 employers, the Missouri chamber is leveraging the business community to help get more Missourians vaccinated through a new campaign recognizing Missouri workplaces for their vaccination efforts. The new program, called COVID Stops Here, celebrates Missouri employers that have achieved high vaccination rates among their employees.

Each organization achieving a vaccination rate of 70% or higher is eligible to receive COVID Stops Here designation. For more information about the program, or to apply for designation, go to www.mochamber.com/CovidStopsHere.

The site also includes resources for employers who are working to achieve widespread vaccination among their employees.

