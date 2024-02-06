State agency hosting online job fairs next week

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) will host another in its series of virtual job fairs next week. Scheduled from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. May 18, the online hiring event will focus on openings in the field of information technology.
The department's "Return Strong Virtual Job Fairs" are part of the state's efforts to help Missourians return to work following the economic downturn caused by layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Job seekers statewide will be able to search job listings, meet with hiring organizations, receive tips for resume writing and job interviews, and learn more about Missouri Job Center services and training opportunities.
MDHEWD will also host a pair of virtual job fairs in June -- one June 8 highlighting remote and part-time job opportunities and one June 22 focusing on positions in the health care industry.
Interested job seekers may register for one or more of the job fairs, create personal profiles and upload their resumes at www.returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com. Employers interested in taking part in the hiring events may register and set up virtual booths at www.returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
