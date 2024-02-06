State agencies begin workforce strategic planning

The Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education and the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development began a strategic planning process last week aimed at creating a mission statement, goals and strategies for the department.

The process, which includes input from partners and stakeholders associated with workforce development, also includes identifying a list of high impact best practices for implementation starting early next year.

"We're taking a hard look at where Missouri stands nationally, in comparison to our Midwestern peers, and some of the changes we've seen during COVID-19," said Zora Mulligan, Missouri's commissioner of higher education. "The data (we gather) will drive conversations about opportunities to help more Missourians get the skills and education they need to be successful in the workplace."