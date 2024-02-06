State ag department offering funds for organic growers

The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced last week the availability of funding to help Missouri farmers and food processors obtain organic certifications for their businesses.

Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Organic Certification Cost Share Program, farmers and other producers can be reimbursed for up to $500 of their certification costs during the program year.

To participate in the program, producers must obtain or renew their organic certification, complete an application and document their certification costs incurred between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021. Applications will be considered in the order they are received until funds are exhausted or the eligibility period ends, whichever comes first.