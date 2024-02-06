Starbucks Coffee pulling the plug in Russia

Starbucks, the world's largest coffeehouse chain, has announced it will close its 130 stores in Russia.
The Seattle, Washington-based company said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new employment.
BBC reported Starbucks is joining McDonald's restaurants and French carmaker Renault in severing ties as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Two weeks ago, McDonald's said it would sell its 850 eateries to a Russian businessman, who is expected to rebrand the restaurants.
Renault said Russia has nationalized the company with a plan to revive production under a Soviet-era car brand.
Starbucks has a standalone outlet at 188 Vantage Drive off William Street in Cape Girardeau. The company also operates cafes inside University Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus and in the Target store at 202 Siemers Drive.
