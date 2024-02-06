Stamp prices going up again

First class postage stamps are slated to rise again in price Sunday, Jan. 22, because of what the governmental agency calls increasing operating expenses and a corresponding lack of revenue.

On that date, the cost will increase from 60 to 63 cents.

Last spring, U.S. Postal Service hiked first class stamp prices from 58 to 60 cents.

The price to send domestic postcards will increase from 44 to 48 cents, with international postcards and letters increasing by 5 cents to $1.45, also Jan. 22.

U.S. Postal Service expenses have exceeded revenue year-after-year since 2007.