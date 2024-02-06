All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJanuary 3, 2023

Stamp prices going up again

First class postage stamps are slated to rise again in price Sunday, Jan. 22, because of what the governmental agency calls increasing operating expenses and a corresponding lack of revenue. On that date, the cost will increase from 60 to 63 cents...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
U.S. post office on April 8 in Jackson. First class stamps will rise 3 cents Sunday, Jan. 22, from 60 cents to 63 cents.
U.S. post office on April 8 in Jackson. First class stamps will rise 3 cents Sunday, Jan. 22, from 60 cents to 63 cents.Jeff Long

First class postage stamps are slated to rise again in price Sunday, Jan. 22, because of what the governmental agency calls increasing operating expenses and a corresponding lack of revenue.

On that date, the cost will increase from 60 to 63 cents.

Last spring, U.S. Postal Service hiked first class stamp prices from 58 to 60 cents.

The price to send domestic postcards will increase from 44 to 48 cents, with international postcards and letters increasing by 5 cents to $1.45, also Jan. 22.

U.S. Postal Service expenses have exceeded revenue year-after-year since 2007.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the Government Accounting Office (GAO), the Postal Service is able to stay in business by increasing its debt and missing required federal payments to fund retiree pension benefits.

USPS has lost $87 billion in the past 14 years, including $18 billion since March 2020, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Despite receiving $10 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act relief, GAO reports the USPS business model is unsustainable.

In March, Congress approved a financial relief bill to pump $50 billion into USPS over the next decade. The legislation also required Postal Service retirees to enroll in a federally sponsored health insurance plan.

USPS is the country's most favorably viewed government agency, according to a Gallup Poll released last summer, with 74% of respondents viewing it as performing an "excellent" or "good" job.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 15
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second...
BusinessNov. 14
Stock market today: Wall Street weakens as its post-election...
BusinessNov. 14
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of serv...
BusinessNov. 14
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and bu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Crowley: The importance of family business
BusinessNov. 13
Crowley: The importance of family business
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
BusinessNov. 12
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 12
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City
BusinessNov. 12
Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City
Sponsored: SEEDS conference highlights the future of jobs and entrepreneurship in the digital age
BusinessNov. 11
Sponsored: SEEDS conference highlights the future of jobs and entrepreneurship in the digital age
Sponsored: Skyview Animal Clinic celebrates more than 60 years of veterinary care in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 11
Sponsored: Skyview Animal Clinic celebrates more than 60 years of veterinary care in Cape Girardeau
Gas prices should remain cyclical after election, analyst predicts
BusinessNov. 11
Gas prices should remain cyclical after election, analyst predicts
Luxury Clean chooses Cape Girardeau for first US location
BusinessNov. 11
Luxury Clean chooses Cape Girardeau for first US location
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy