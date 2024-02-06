Stability is the word at the pump

Gas prices are far lower than a year ago and lower oil costs, and lackluster demand to-date are keeping prices at the pump relatively stable, according to auto club federation AAA.

With the official start of summer looming large, the national average for a gallon of regular was at $3.57 Saturday, or $1.44 less than a year ago.

In Missouri, Saturday's average statewide price of $3.18 is down from $4.67 in June 2022.

Diesel is also falling. Saturday's average price for the heavier weight fuel was $3.52. One year ago, it was $5.31.

"We may be in a bit of a demand lull heading into the July Fourth holiday," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "Drivers are benefitting financially, with 20 gallons of gas costing nearly $30 less than last year. With the cost for oil low, drivers will find pump prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower for now."