BusinessJune 19, 2023

Stability is the word at the pump

Gas prices are far lower than a year ago and lower oil costs, and lackluster demand to-date are keeping prices at the pump relatively stable, according to auto club federation AAA. With the official start of summer looming large, the national average for a gallon of regular was at $3.57 Saturday, or $1.44 less than a year ago...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Gas prices are far lower than a year ago and lower oil costs, and lackluster demand to-date are keeping prices at the pump relatively stable, according to auto club federation AAA.

With the official start of summer looming large, the national average for a gallon of regular was at $3.57 Saturday, or $1.44 less than a year ago.

In Missouri, Saturday's average statewide price of $3.18 is down from $4.67 in June 2022.

Diesel is also falling. Saturday's average price for the heavier weight fuel was $3.52. One year ago, it was $5.31.

"We may be in a bit of a demand lull heading into the July Fourth holiday," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "Drivers are benefitting financially, with 20 gallons of gas costing nearly $30 less than last year. With the cost for oil low, drivers will find pump prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower for now."

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.13;
  • Perry: $3.12;
  • Scott: $3.18.

City price ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.99 (cash only) to $3.29;
  • Jackson: $2.96 to $3.15;
  • Perryville: $3.02 to $3.19;
  • Scott City: $3.09.

California continues to lead the nation in gas prices with an average per gallon cost Saturday of $4.86. Mississippi remains the only U.S. state with an average sub-$3 price at $2.99.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

