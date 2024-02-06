Stability is the word at the pump

Gas prices are far lower than a year ago and lower oil costs, and lackluster demand to-date are keeping prices at the pump relatively stable, according to auto club federation AAA.
With the official start of summer looming large, the national average for a gallon of regular was at $3.57 Saturday, or $1.44 less than a year ago.
In Missouri, Saturday's average statewide price of $3.18 is down from $4.67 in June 2022.
Diesel is also falling. Saturday's average price for the heavier weight fuel was $3.52. One year ago, it was $5.31.
"We may be in a bit of a demand lull heading into the July Fourth holiday," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "Drivers are benefitting financially, with 20 gallons of gas costing nearly $30 less than last year. With the cost for oil low, drivers will find pump prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower for now."
California continues to lead the nation in gas prices with an average per gallon cost Saturday of $4.86. Mississippi remains the only U.S. state with an average sub-$3 price at $2.99.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.