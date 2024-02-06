St. Louis rated 'least safe' U.S. city

WalletHub, the personal finance website, reported last week St. Louis is the least safe American city, ranking dead last among 182 communities surveyed.

A total of 42 measures were included, notably home and community safety, financial safety and natural disaster risk.

St. Louis finished next to worst in terms of the number of traffic fatalities per capita and assaults per capita.

On a more laudatory note, St. Louis was ranked third in terms of fewest hate crimes per capita.