St. Louis Cardinals had MLB's 12th highest payroll

Cardinals Nation watched St. Louis flame out of the baseball playoffs Oct. 8 as the team was swept in Major League Baseball's wild card round — managing a total of three runs in the only two postseason games the Redbirds played in 2022, despite being in the upper tier of MLB's 30 teams in payroll.
St. Louis ranked 12th in the majors in roster salaries at $140 million, according to www.spotrac.com, whose analysis showed that of the top dozen best-paying franchises, nine made the postseason.
