St. Louis businesses prepare for higher minimum wage

ST. LOUIS -- Alexis Straughter is barely paying for food and clothes, so when her 8-year-old daughter wanted to join the school track team, she had to say no -- she couldn't afford the uniform.

The 27-year-old certified nursing assistant and mother of two said Friday she is excited about the pay raise she'll get when St. Louis' new minimum wage takes effect, perhaps as early as this week.

"This is a tremendous, life-changing raise," Straughter said. "The raise will mean that I won't have to stress as hard about making ends meet. It means my kids can do extracurricular activities."

But many merchants and economic experts fear the implementation of a $10 minimum wage, increasing to $11 in January, will do more harm than good. Opponents say low-skill workers will lose their jobs, some businesses will close, and others will relocate to neighboring areas such as St. Louis County.

"The base labor rate is going to be something like 30 percent higher in the city as compared to the county," said Graham Renz, a policy researcher at the Show-Me Institute, a conservative think tank in St. Louis. "The city already has an economic deterrent with the earnings tax, so this high of a minimum-wage difference is really just another big incentive for businesses to move."

St. Louis aldermen passed the phased-in minimum-wage law in 2015.

Groups such as the Missouri Retailers Association and the Missouri Restaurant Association sued to stop it, contending the wage should be uniform across the state.

The Missouri Supreme Court last week upheld the wage increase, which becomes effective once a circuit judge lifts an injunction.

St. Louis joins about 40 other cities including Seattle, Los Angeles and Chicago that have raised the minimum wage. It doesn't go as high as the $15 wage being phased in for some places but is significantly higher than Missouri's $7.70.