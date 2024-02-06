Spring has sprung: Cape businesses gear up for blossoming of season

As the weather turns warmer and early spring blooms are beginning to sprout, area businesses are already experiencing a busy spring season.

"We are very excited for this spring season," said Tina Thieret, general manager at Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist in Cape Girardeau.

"Everything we do all year round is to prepare for spring," she said.

People use the winter months to do their planning and decide what vegetables they want to plant or what flowers they want to put in their flowerbed, Thieret said.

"Now that the weather's breaking, customers are coming in for cold crops, like your cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce," she said. "And then, in the flower world, pansies and violas can go out really early."

The weather plays a huge role in Sunny Hill's business all year, and the recent sunny weather has been bringing customers out, Thieret said.

"People have spring fever, especially after that nasty late winter snap we had," she said.

In the past several years, Sunny Hill has seen an uptick in the interest in gardening, Thieret said, adding younger people are interested in growing food so they know where their food is coming from and how it was raised.

"Spring is our Christmas," Thieret said. "My world revolves around spring."

Along with spending time outdoors in gardens and flowerbeds, people are enjoying the higher temperatures to hop on a bicycle.

"Cape Bicycle opened in 1978, and we had our biggest year in 2020. And so far, it's looking the same for 2021," said Don Hinkebein, manager at Cape Bicycle and Fitness. "It's been a lot of fun."

Throughout the pandemic, Cape Bicycle has had a lot of success between fitness equipment and bicycle sales.

"At times, we kind of feel bad because we know it's been hard on a lot of businesses and restaurants," Hinkebein said. "You're almost shy to say, but it's just been a phenomenal year for us. It started late March of last year, and by the end of April, I was working six days a week and 12-hours a day most weeks."