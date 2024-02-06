SportsTrace co-founder Max Montrey first heard of Cape Girardeau while researching where to relocate his business out of Seattle.

Montrey and co-founder Alex Gardner were brainstorming — how can they get a presence closer to the center of the U.S. where their customers are and where they could drive to places and talk to people?

It was almost in concert with that session when they came upon the 1ST50K competition and applied.

They traveled to Cape Girardeau for Codefi's 1ST50K presentations and, the next week were informed SportsTrace was selected as one of the winners of $50,000.

"The entire time, I was like, 'I can't believe this is going to happen.' I'm still a little bit in shock," Montrey said.

The SportsTrace app automatically analyzes either training or in-game video and provides personalized recommendations for athletes and coaches. Submitted

He drove to Cape Girardeau from Seattle in late August and started in his new office inside Codefi on Sept. 1.

SportsTrace, incorporated this year, is a technology startup company created and designed to help athletes win, using uploaded video to break down an athlete's movements in order to figure out what went wrong and what went right during a swing, pitch, etc.

The idea for SportsTrace began while Montrey was working for the Microsoft e-commerce store. He came across a camera for Xbox Kinect — a video-game system using motion-sensing technology — and took a day off to play around with it. Because of his history playing and coaching baseball and softball, he realized there was an opportunity to use the camera to figure out what a person's body was doing consistently or inconsistently, but it was cumbersome dragging around a computer, the camera and a bunch of power cords.

"So, for about the last year, I've been trying to figure out if it would work with a regular camera. Fun fact: It does," Montrey said.

Since then, they've been working on product-market fit.

The idea of finding product-market fit for Montrey and Gardner was to actually obtain a customer, which meant talking to sports teams. They were successful with Rice University's baseball team.

The SportsTrace app delivers athletes information about their most important asset, their bodies, using video captured on a cellular phone, all within 5 minutes of the time SportsTrace gets the video. Submitted

How it works

SportsTrace automatically analyzes either training or in-game video and provides personalized recommendations for athletes and coaches. The app delivers athletes information about their most important asset — their body — using video captured on a cellphone, all within 5 minutes of the time SportsTrace gets the video.