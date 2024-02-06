Sports bar in site of former comedy club in Cape Girardeau

Plaza Billiards & Sports Bar, 2106 William St., Suite 400, in Cape Girardeau has been open since New Year's Eve in the location formerly occupied by Laughing Gas Comedy Club.
According to the establishment's Facebook page, the business is open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays. On Sundays, the hours are 11 a.m. to midnight.
Owner of record is Krista Jo Lynn Downey.
Laughing Gas Comedy Club, also known as N2O Lounge, announced its permanent closing Dec. 28. The club had closed in March 2020 due to COVID and reopened 18 months later.
