Brightly colored, layered drinks with flavors such as Gator Bite, Carnival and Bombpop, and ranging from red to purple and every color in between have taken social media by storm. But, what exactly are loaded teas?

They are stevia-sweetened drinks with a kick of caffeine sold at shops, known as "nutrition clubs," which are popping up all across the U.S., including six in a 30-mile radius of Cape Girardeau, including Jackson, Perryville and Sikeston. Not to mention, there are clubs in Kennett, New Madrid, Portageville and Dexter.

A Peace, Love & Nutrition drink. Submitted

Jeannie Johnson opened Peace, Love, & Nutrition, 1735 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, in November with co-owner and brother Terry Phillips.

Johnson hadn't heard of loaded teas until May, when a club opened in Portageville, where she lives, and she began researching the business, eventually deciding to open a nutrition club in Cape Girardeau.

The term "loaded tea" refers to the beverages being loaded with vitamins, nutrients and caffeine.

Loaded tea shops are called "nutrition clubs," as a requirement of Herbalife, a global nutrition and weight management company that has been around for more than 40 years. Club owners have to be distributors of Herbalife products and use them in the teas and protein shakes.

G and G Nutrition, 511 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, has been open for three weeks and is focused on "helping people in the community find healthier options to treat themselves instead of the typical sugar-filled options," manager Whitney Gorton said.

G and G Nutrition is owned by Perry and Morgan Middleton, Grant Gray and Taylor Gorton.

Peace, Love & Nutrition drinks at the store in Cape Girardeau. Submitted

In general, the teas start at around 20 calories and customers can choose from more than 100 flavors and five add-ins, such as fiber or collagen.

"I know it's a little overwhelming," said Johnson, as the flavors are listed on a giant blackboard inside the store. They are working on a printed menu to list the top 40 teas arranged by sweet, tart or in the middle, along with the main flavors. "We can't ever list all the flavors because then the other clubs will have our recipes."

Johnson said all clubs are different as they are independently owned and operated.