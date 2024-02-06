Internet provider Spectrum announced the launch of Spectrum internet, mobile, TV and voice services to more than 1,000 homes and small businesses in rural Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday, March 6.

The impacted area affects residences and businesses near Allenville, Delta, Dutchtown and Jackson.

Internet and other services have been made available through the company's build out of a newly constructed fiber-optic network in rural parts of the county.