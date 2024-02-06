All sections
BusinessMarch 11, 2024
Spectrum expands services to more rural Cape Girardeau County communities
Internet provider Spectrum announced the launch of Spectrum internet, mobile, TV and voice services to more than 1,000 homes and small businesses in rural Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday, March 6. The impacted area affects residences and businesses near Allenville, Delta, Dutchtown and Jackson...
Christopher Borro

Internet provider Spectrum announced the launch of Spectrum internet, mobile, TV and voice services to more than 1,000 homes and small businesses in rural Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday, March 6.

The impacted area affects residences and businesses near Allenville, Delta, Dutchtown and Jackson.

Internet and other services have been made available through the company's build out of a newly constructed fiber-optic network in rural parts of the county.

This is part of Spectrum's $5 billion investment in rural communities through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), a Federal Communications Commission program.

"Spectrum is bringing gigabit broadband to unserved communities in Missouri and across America through RDOF," Matt Brown, Spectrum's vice president of construction, said in a news release. "Our investment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available in rural Cape Girardeau County."

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

