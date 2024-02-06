Specialty footwear services offered in Cape Girardeau

Orthotics — from the Greek "ortho", meaning "to straighten, to align" — is a medical specialty focusing on the use of externally applied devices to — in the case of lower limbs — help the function of the foot, ankle joint, knee joint, lower leg, thigh or the hip joint.

Cape Girardea's Good Feet Store has been open seven days a week since May.

Good Feet Store, 3069 William St., Suite 100, in Cape Girardeau. Jeff Long

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.