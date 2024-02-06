All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessNovember 7, 2022

Specialty footwear services offered in Cape Girardeau

Good Feet Store, at 3069 William St., Suite 100, in Cape Girardeau, is open for business offering orthotics and prosthetics services. According to LinkedIn, there are more than 175 Good Feet Store locations in the U.S. and internationally, offering arch supports manufactured in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to Good Feet's retail locations...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Brandon Wooten, assistant manager of Cape Girardeau's Good Feet Store, at the store Tuesday, Oct. 25. The store, which opened in May, features orthotics and prosthetics services.
Brandon Wooten, assistant manager of Cape Girardeau's Good Feet Store, at the store Tuesday, Oct. 25. The store, which opened in May, features orthotics and prosthetics services.Jeff Long

Good Feet Store, at 3069 William St., Suite 100, in Cape Girardeau, is open for business offering orthotics and prosthetics services.

According to LinkedIn, there are more than 175 Good Feet Store locations in the U.S. and internationally, offering arch supports manufactured in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to Good Feet's retail locations.

Store signage promises "personally fitted arch supports designed to relieve foot, knee, hip and back pain caused by common foot problems."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Orthotics — from the Greek "ortho", meaning "to straighten, to align" — is a medical specialty focusing on the use of externally applied devices to — in the case of lower limbs — help the function of the foot, ankle joint, knee joint, lower leg, thigh or the hip joint.

Cape Girardea's Good Feet Store has been open seven days a week since May.

Good Feet Store, 3069 William St., Suite 100, in Cape Girardeau.
Good Feet Store, 3069 William St., Suite 100, in Cape Girardeau.Jeff Long

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 20
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a...
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is work...
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big mornin...
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy