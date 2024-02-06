Specialty footwear services offered in Cape Girardeau

Good Feet Store, at 3069 William St., Suite 100, in Cape Girardeau, is open for business offering orthotics and prosthetics services.
According to LinkedIn, there are more than 175 Good Feet Store locations in the U.S. and internationally, offering arch supports manufactured in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to Good Feet's retail locations.
Store signage promises "personally fitted arch supports designed to relieve foot, knee, hip and back pain caused by common foot problems."
Orthotics — from the Greek "ortho", meaning "to straighten, to align" — is a medical specialty focusing on the use of externally applied devices to — in the case of lower limbs — help the function of the foot, ankle joint, knee joint, lower leg, thigh or the hip joint.
Cape Girardea's Good Feet Store has been open seven days a week since May.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.