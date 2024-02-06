Jim Gaffigan, 55, has been making a living doing standup comedy for 30 years.

The Indiana native's observational comedic style often returns Gaffigan to childhood. The following is excerpted from his "Idiot Abroad" special on Netflix.

"When I was growing up, they're like, 'Learn the metric system, everyone learn it, a big switch is coming up.' Ten years later, they're like, 'Never mind. It's too hard. It's based on tens.'"

Referred to as the International System of Units, the metric system is used commonly by virtually all the world's nations. Except for America's scientific community, the U.S. uses the customary (or imperial) system of measurement. Liberia, Samoa, Palau, Micronesia and the Marshall Islands, for example, use non-metric systems. The United Kingdom and Canada use a mix of imperial and metric.

Philip Crawford

Philip Crawford, chairman of Southeast Missouri State University's Chemistry and Physics Department, attempts to put the situation in real terms.

"Going from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis, for instance, is roughly 120 miles and people are very familiar with measuring distances in that way. You change all those signs to kilometers and 120 becomes 193.1. The general public doesn't really have a concept of what a metric distance actually means," Crawford said.

Silwal Sajan

Crawford's departmental colleague, Silwal Sajan, is a native of a metric nation, Nepal.

"I came here as a graduate student and it was difficult reconceiving measurements. I didn't know the mile; I knew kilometers. Even the day-to-day temperature scale. I'd hear a report saying 86 degrees, which means Fahrenheit. I grew up with Celsius and in Celsius, Fahrenheit's 86 is 30. I knew how much clothing to wear depending on hot or cold it would be outside. In my early days in this country, it was very hard as an international student to rethink and recalculate," Sajan said.

"In the laboratory, in the scientific community, we don't think in terms of pounds, feet or inches. When I step out of the lab, though, I'm in the imperial system," Crawford added.

Metric's presence

David Yaskewich

David Yaskewich, chairman of SEMO's Accounting, Economics and Finance Department, indicated longstanding U.S. law requires, at least from a business perspective, a bilingual approach to measurement.

"The Fair Packaging and Labeling Act (FPLA) is required of most packaged products in the U.S.," he said. "My hand sanitizer has metric and customary units on the packaging. There is a bottle of hot sauce on my bookshelf that our hospitality management students at SEMO make and sell at Catapult Creative House on Broadway and it has both, too."

The limited edition "Go Green for Spring" Hot Sauce was produced at $10 per bottle in spring semester 2021.

FPLA, passed in 1967 under the Johnson administration, added the metric labeling requirement decades later, taking effect in February 1994.