Speakeyzy Coffee in Cape Girardeau closes

Speakeyzy Coffee announced June 11 via social media that it was closing its downtown Cape Girardeau establishment.

The shop, which formally opened in May 2022 at 811 Broadway, was owned by Suzanne Hightower and was next door to the under-renovation Broadway Theatre building.

Hightower, a pharmacist, released this message to customers on Facebook:

"It is with a sad heart that I have to tell you I am permanently closing Speakeyzy Coffee Co. There were multiple factors that contributed to the closing including the the cost of renovating the building, the economy and rising costs as well as other personal factors. I want to clarify that the theatre construction had no impact on the decision to close. Brennon Todt is doing a wonderful job with the theatre renovation.