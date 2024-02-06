Speakeyzy Coffee in Cape Girardeau closes

Speakeyzy Coffee announced June 11 via social media that it was closing its downtown Cape Girardeau establishment.
The shop, which formally opened in May 2022 at 811 Broadway, was owned by Suzanne Hightower and was next door to the under-renovation Broadway Theatre building.
Hightower, a pharmacist, released this message to customers on Facebook:
"It is with a sad heart that I have to tell you I am permanently closing Speakeyzy Coffee Co. There were multiple factors that contributed to the closing including the the cost of renovating the building, the economy and rising costs as well as other personal factors. I want to clarify that the theatre construction had no impact on the decision to close. Brennon Todt is doing a wonderful job with the theatre renovation.
"We do have an interested tenant who plans on renting the space which may include reopening a coffee shop. We look forward to seeing what they do with the space."
At the shop's 2022 launch, baristas wore clothing appropriate to the 1920s, in keeping with the sartorial style during America's Prohibition era.
"Speakeyzy" is a spelling variation of the term "speakeasy", a reference to an illegal operation serving alcohol during the 1920 to 1933 period. Patrons of such establishments are said to have had to speak quietly as to not alert neighbors and authorities.
Hightower maintained a speakeasy once resided in the basement of her Broadway location.
