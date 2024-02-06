All sections
BusinessApril 26, 2021
Speakers announced for this week's Power of Women event
Southeast Missouri State News Services
Linda Godwin
Linda Godwin

Retired NASA astronaut Linda Godwin and IBM global leader Ashley AuBuchon-Arcand will give presentations at the Southeast Missouri State University’s Power of Women Digital Summit on Wednesday.

Ashley AuBuchon- Arcand
Ashley AuBuchon- Arcand

The half-day professional development event is an opportunity to bring together area entrepreneurs and philanthropists to raise scholarship funds while empowering, transforming and connecting with the next generation of colleagues and customers.

The 10th annual event will include dynamic and empowering speakers, including Godwin and AuBuchon-Arcand, both Southeast alumni.

Godwin is an emeritus professor of the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Missouri, where she still serves in an adjunct capacity. AuBuchon-Arcand currently serves as IBM's quality transformation leader with the mission of driving operational and cultural change across a workforce of more than 300,000.

An expo will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by opening remarks at 9 a.m. and a series of digital formatted sessions offered by Southeast's own cadre of female experts in their various fields. The presentations are designed to be interactive with audience participation.

"We very much wanted to answer the call for what our audience is looking for: solutions to the challenges we all face, information to develop our careers, expertise in finances, methods to give back, and, yes, in 2021, tips to take care of ourselves," said Amanda Lincoln, Power of Women committee member and director of development for the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. "I'm so proud of the work this group accomplished so we could realize our 10th anniversary and do so in a safe and refreshing way while still delivering the quality of what our audience wants and the scholarships our students need."

Sessions and speakers for the Power of Women Digital Summit include:

  • "Innovation and the Human Connection" with Ashley AuBuchon-Arcand.
  • "Panel of Champions" with Southeast coaches Heather Nelson, Rekha Patterson, Mark Redburn and Julie Yankus.
  • "Maintaining Resilience: Nursing on the Front Lines of a Pandemic" with Molly Eggleston.
  • "Women, Wealth, and Wisdom Workshop" with Kendra Troncale and Jayne Schrader.
  • "Dare. Mighty. Things." with Kaci Heins.
  • "Live Longer, Live Stronger" with Cheryl Mothes.
  • "Why Wellness Matters: Empowering Women from Within" with Melissa Odegard-Koester.
  • "Building Your Professional Brand" with Ashley AuBuchon-Arcand.
  • "Steps to Success: The Path I Chose and Where It Led Me" with women leaders of SoutheastHEALTH.
  • "How to Change the World and Support Women by Giving" with Tricia Jackson and Trudy Lee.
  • "From SEMO to the Far Reaches of Space: How to Get Where You Want to Be" with Linda Godwin.

The event will also include the Power of Women Scholarship Award presentation, recognizing nine women attending Southeast who are full-time students and demonstrate a passion for a life of service.

This year's recipients for the Power of Women Scholarship Awards are:

  • Sydney Dittlinger of Benton, Missouri.
  • Grace Doherty of Ballwin, Missouri.
  • Tori Ehlers of Elkville, Illinois.
  • Baylee Etter of Auburn, Illinois.
  • Emma Hurst of Marble Hill, Missouri.
  • Clorinda James of Natchitoches, Louisiana.
  • Emma Sherrow of Dyersburg, Tennessee.
  • Ciara Southard of Springfield, Tennessee.
  • Shannon Strayhorn of O'Fallon, Missouri.

Activities will conclude with a professional networking mixer. Community members and Southeast faculty, staff and students are invited to attend.

The annual Power of Women event was sponsored collaboratively by the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, Southeast Student Government and SoutheastHEALTH.

Additional sponsors are Edward Jones-Cheryl Mothes, Chartwells, H&R Block, KRCU, Missouri Department of Conservation, Perfect Fit Bra Boutique, Saint Francis Healthcare System, Realty Executives Edge--Terri Penrod & Associates, Arnold Insurance and Notre Dame Regional High School.

For more information, visit www.semo.edu/foundation/power-of-women, or contact the Southeast Missouri University Foundation at (573) 651-2332.

