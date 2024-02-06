Speakers announced for this week's Power of Women event

Retired NASA astronaut Linda Godwin and IBM global leader Ashley AuBuchon-Arcand will give presentations at the Southeast Missouri State University’s Power of Women Digital Summit on Wednesday.

Ashley AuBuchon- Arcand

The half-day professional development event is an opportunity to bring together area entrepreneurs and philanthropists to raise scholarship funds while empowering, transforming and connecting with the next generation of colleagues and customers.

The 10th annual event will include dynamic and empowering speakers, including Godwin and AuBuchon-Arcand, both Southeast alumni.

Godwin is an emeritus professor of the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Missouri, where she still serves in an adjunct capacity. AuBuchon-Arcand currently serves as IBM's quality transformation leader with the mission of driving operational and cultural change across a workforce of more than 300,000.

An expo will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by opening remarks at 9 a.m. and a series of digital formatted sessions offered by Southeast's own cadre of female experts in their various fields. The presentations are designed to be interactive with audience participation.

"We very much wanted to answer the call for what our audience is looking for: solutions to the challenges we all face, information to develop our careers, expertise in finances, methods to give back, and, yes, in 2021, tips to take care of ourselves," said Amanda Lincoln, Power of Women committee member and director of development for the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. "I'm so proud of the work this group accomplished so we could realize our 10th anniversary and do so in a safe and refreshing way while still delivering the quality of what our audience wants and the scholarships our students need."

Sessions and speakers for the Power of Women Digital Summit include: