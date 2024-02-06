All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessMay 2, 2022
Speakeasy Coffee opens in Cape Girardeau
Speakeasy Coffee Company, 811 Broadway, former home of Pitter's Lounge, opened Friday with plans for a May 12 formal ribbon-cutting and grand-opening celebration. It's been quite a yearlong journey for Suzanne Hightower, Speakeasy's owner and proprietor, who had hoped to open her shop a year ago but a series of problems pushed back Speakeasy's debut...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Kassi Bright, left, Speakeasy Coffee Company manager, and Suzanne Hightower, right, owner/proprietor, handle a coffee order Friday on opening day for the retail establishment at 811 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The coffee shop had planned to open a year ago but a fire next door plus supply-chain issues and COVID concerns pushed back Speakeasy's debut.
Kassi Bright, left, Speakeasy Coffee Company manager, and Suzanne Hightower, right, owner/proprietor, handle a coffee order Friday on opening day for the retail establishment at 811 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The coffee shop had planned to open a year ago but a fire next door plus supply-chain issues and COVID concerns pushed back Speakeasy's debut.Jeff Long

Speakeasy Coffee Company, 811 Broadway, former home of Pitter's Lounge, opened Friday with plans for a May 12 formal ribbon-cutting and grand-opening celebration.

It's been quite a yearlong journey for Suzanne Hightower, Speakeasy's owner and proprietor, who had hoped to open her shop a year ago but a series of problems pushed back Speakeasy's debut.

She cited principally the March 31, 2021, fire at the former Broadway Theatre next door, which caused roof leaks, water and smoke damage and drywall damage to Speakeasy's space — significantly delaying the opening.

"COVID and supply-chain issues also impacted our ability to open, too," Hightower said.

Hightower said her shop is open seven days a week, offering several coffee options, molasses and kringle drop cookies made on-site, plus four signature food choices: lobster roll, chicken club, turkey croissant and a hummus tofu wrap.

The Minneapolis native, who grew up in Iowa, distinguishes her operation from other coffee shops in Cape Girardeau with Speakeasy's early-morning to late-evening hours.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We're open until 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and until 8 p.m. on Sundays," Hightower said, noting the shop will open at 7 a.m. every day except for Sunday's 8 a.m. start.

Baristas will wear period clothing dating to the 1920s, in keeping with the style during the Prohibition era.

A "speakeasy" was the term made popular during the years from 1920 to 1933 in the United States when a nationwide ban on production, importation, transportation and sales of alcoholic beverages was in effect.

Hightower, who works as a pharmacist at Jackson Walmart, said in her building the historic speakeasy — a reference to a necessity for patrons during Prohibition to speak quietly as to not alert neighbors and authorities to illegal sales of alcohol in the establishment — was located in the building's basement. No alcohol will be sold at her shop, she said.

Hightower said she employs two-full-time workers at Speakeasy Coffee plus 11 part-timers.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau business...
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
BusinessSep. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records as jubilation sweeps markets worldwide
BusinessSep. 19
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records as jubilation sweeps markets worldwide
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy