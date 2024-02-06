Speakeasy Coffee opens in Cape Girardeau

Speakeasy Coffee Company, 811 Broadway, former home of Pitter's Lounge, opened Friday with plans for a May 12 formal ribbon-cutting and grand-opening celebration.

It's been quite a yearlong journey for Suzanne Hightower, Speakeasy's owner and proprietor, who had hoped to open her shop a year ago but a series of problems pushed back Speakeasy's debut.

She cited principally the March 31, 2021, fire at the former Broadway Theatre next door, which caused roof leaks, water and smoke damage and drywall damage to Speakeasy's space — significantly delaying the opening.

"COVID and supply-chain issues also impacted our ability to open, too," Hightower said.

Hightower said her shop is open seven days a week, offering several coffee options, molasses and kringle drop cookies made on-site, plus four signature food choices: lobster roll, chicken club, turkey croissant and a hummus tofu wrap.

The Minneapolis native, who grew up in Iowa, distinguishes her operation from other coffee shops in Cape Girardeau with Speakeasy's early-morning to late-evening hours.