Spa owner applies for Cape business license

One business license application has been received by the City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department.
Michelle Lynn LeGrand Henson of Jackson has applied for Fifty-Seven Third LLC at 465 S. Mount. Auburn Road, Suite 102. The establishment is a spa and cosmetic tattoo studio.
