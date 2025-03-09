Spa JXN starts skin care, beauty services

A new medical spa in Jackson aims to provide a wide range of services. Spa JXN opened on Tuesday, March 4. It is located at 3130 E. Jackson Blvd., Suite B.

The spa is attached to the Jackson Healing Arts Integrated Health Center and is staffed by some of the same workers.

“Upstairs, we make people feel good on the inside, so now we want to make people look good on the outside,” spa director Brandy McKay said.

McKay has worked at Jackson Healing Arts for some 15 years.

Philip Pappas, the chiropractor who founded Jackson Healing Arts, worked closely with her and other workers to determine the best services for wellness. Over the summer of 2024, they oversaw the transformation of the vacant downstairs area into a multi-room spa.

Spa JXN offers neurotoxin injections of Botox and Xeomin, body contouring, laser hair removal and hyperpigmentation removal. It also features an Emsella Chair for pelvic floor strengthening.