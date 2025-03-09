Spa JXN starts skin care, beauty services

A new medical spa in Jackson aims to provide a wide range of services. Spa JXN opened on Tuesday, March 4. It is located at 3130 E. Jackson Blvd., Suite B.
The spa is attached to the Jackson Healing Arts Integrated Health Center and is staffed by some of the same workers.
“Upstairs, we make people feel good on the inside, so now we want to make people look good on the outside,” spa director Brandy McKay said.
McKay has worked at Jackson Healing Arts for some 15 years.
Philip Pappas, the chiropractor who founded Jackson Healing Arts, worked closely with her and other workers to determine the best services for wellness. Over the summer of 2024, they oversaw the transformation of the vacant downstairs area into a multi-room spa.
Spa JXN offers neurotoxin injections of Botox and Xeomin, body contouring, laser hair removal and hyperpigmentation removal. It also features an Emsella Chair for pelvic floor strengthening.
“That is a 30-minute treatment and it’s like doing 11,000 kegels,” McKay said.
Different employees also focus on esthetics and weight loss medications. The spa has its own skin care line, GildFactor, and sells other medical-grade skin care products. The business has its own app for people to shop for products and services from home.
McKay said the clientele between Jackson Healing Arts and the spa isn’t necessarily the same, with many customers from Jackson interested in visiting a medical spa close by to them.
Spa JXN is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
