Southern Bank names Brian Rivenburgh as regional president

Southern Bank has promoted Brian Rivenburgh to regional president of the bank’s East Region. In his new role, Rivenburgh will lead 19 Southeast Missouri branches in loan origination and credit management.

“During my career with Southern Bank, I’ve had the privilege of building strong relationships and friendships with great people who pride themselves on making our communities stronger and bringing economic growth to our region. I’m excited to continue that growth and look forward to this new role and the next chapter of my career with Southern Bank,” he said in a Monday, Feb. 10 news release.

Rivenburgh has worked in the banking industry for more than 30 years. He graduated from Colorado State University and received his master’s degree from Southeast Missouri State University.