February 9, 2025

Southern Bank names Brian Rivenburgh as regional president

Southern Bank promoted Brian Rivenburgh to regional president of the East Region, overseeing 19 branches in Southeast Missouri. With over 30 years in banking, Rivenburgh aims to drive economic growth.

Brian Rivenburgh
Brian Rivenburgh

Southern Bank has promoted Brian Rivenburgh to regional president of the bank’s East Region. In his new role, Rivenburgh will lead 19 Southeast Missouri branches in loan origination and credit management.

“During my career with Southern Bank, I’ve had the privilege of building strong relationships and friendships with great people who pride themselves on making our communities stronger and bringing economic growth to our region. I’m excited to continue that growth and look forward to this new role and the next chapter of my career with Southern Bank,” he said in a Monday, Feb. 10 news release.

Rivenburgh has worked in the banking industry for more than 30 years. He graduated from Colorado State University and received his master’s degree from Southeast Missouri State University.

He has worked at Southern Bank for a decade and has served as a market president for the East Region for the last five years.

Southern Bank has $4.4 billion in assets and has 65 locations across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas and Missouri.

