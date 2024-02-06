Southern Bank completes acquisition

Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based Southern Bancorp, parent of Southern Bank, has completed its buyout of Citizens Bancshares.
The Jan. 20 announcement completes a merger first announced last fall.
Southern has 40 Missouri locations, including five in Poplar Bluff, two each in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, and single branches in Jackson, Advance and Sikeston.
Citizens has 14 Missouri branches, including Kansas City and St. Joseph.
The newly-merged banking concern will operate a total of 65 locations.
For Southern, it is the bank's second acquisition in six years. In 2017, Southern Bancorp acquired Tennecorp, parent of Capaha Bank.
