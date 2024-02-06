Southern Bank completes acquisition

Citizens has 14 Missouri branches, including Kansas City and St. Joseph.

The newly-merged banking concern will operate a total of 65 locations.

For Southern, it is the bank's second acquisition in six years. In 2017, Southern Bancorp acquired Tennecorp, parent of Capaha Bank.

