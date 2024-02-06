All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessSeptember 26, 2022

Southern Bank buys Citizens

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc., based in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for the second time in five years, has acquired another bank. Southern Missouri Bancorp, parent of Southern Bank, said last week it has bought Citizens Bancshares, parent of Citizens Bank and Trust Company, for stock and cash...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southern Bank's parent company has purchased Citizens Bank, with 14 Missouri locations. The transaction is expected to close early next year.
Southern Bank's parent company has purchased Citizens Bank, with 14 Missouri locations. The transaction is expected to close early next year.Jeff Long

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc., based in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for the second time in five years, has acquired another bank.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, parent of Southern Bank, said last week it has bought Citizens Bancshares, parent of Citizens Bank and Trust Company, for stock and cash.

Southern currently has 40 Missouri locations, including five in Poplar Bluff, two each in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, and single branches in Jackson, Advance and Sikeston.

Southern Missouri Bancorp also has locations in Arkansas, Illinois and Kansas.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Citizens has 14 Missouri branches, including Kansas City and St. Joseph.

When completed, the newly-merged company will operate a total of 65 locations.

Southern and Citizens, in a statement, say they expect the transaction to close early in 2023.

In 2017, Southern Missouri Bancorp acquired Tennecorp, parent of Capaha Bank.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 9
Sponsored: Dutch Enterprises: More than 60 years of excellen...
BusinessNov. 8
Stock market today: Wall Street cruises to more records as i...
BusinessNov. 8
Sponsored: Busch Pet Products is transforming pet care with ...
BusinessNov. 7
Sponsored: Cory’s Ace Hardware stands out with service and c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
BusinessNov. 6
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween
BusinessNov. 4
Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy