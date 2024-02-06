Southern Bank buys Citizens

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc., based in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for the second time in five years, has acquired another bank.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, parent of Southern Bank, said last week it has bought Citizens Bancshares, parent of Citizens Bank and Trust Company, for stock and cash.

Southern currently has 40 Missouri locations, including five in Poplar Bluff, two each in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, and single branches in Jackson, Advance and Sikeston.

Southern Missouri Bancorp also has locations in Arkansas, Illinois and Kansas.