SoutheastHEALTH's Laurie Carlton recognized for leadership

Laurie Carlton, MS, RD, LD, SoutheastHEALTH lead clinical dietitian, is being recognized by the hospital system for her successful pursuit of a gubernatorial proclamation.
Carlton, who has been with SoutheastHEALTH nearly 11 years, helped persuade Gov. Mike Parson to name today through Friday as Malnutrition Awareness Week in Missouri.
