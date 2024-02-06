SoutheastHEALTH vaccination clinic report, fundraiser upcoming

SoutheastHEALTH has administered more than 34,000 COVID-19 inoculations in its weekly clinics, reported the hospital system last week.

The clinics are held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment only. Call (573) 519-4522.

Additionally, the SoutheastHEALTH Red Wine and Chocolate Pairing is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Cape Girardeau. Proceeds benefit SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors Foundation heart health projects.