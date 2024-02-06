SoutheastHEALTH vaccination clinic report, fundraiser upcoming

SoutheastHEALTH has administered more than 34,000 COVID-19 inoculations in its weekly clinics, reported the hospital system last week.
The clinics are held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment only. Call (573) 519-4522.
Additionally, the SoutheastHEALTH Red Wine and Chocolate Pairing is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Cape Girardeau. Proceeds benefit SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors Foundation heart health projects.
The antioxidants found in red wine and dark chocolate are considered beneficial to the cardiovascular system.
For ticket information, visit www.sehealth.org/foundation/events.
