SoutheastHEALTH to close home health operations

SoutheastHEALTH announced Friday, July 14, it is closing Southeast Home Health in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, next month, citing labor shortages and continued declines in payer reimbursement.
Final day of operation in Cape Girardeau County will be Tuesday, Aug. 15, while the Stoddard County service will shut down a week earlier Tuesday, Aug. 8.
In a statement, SoutheastHEALTH said it is evaluating relocation options for affected employees to other roles within the hospital system and is reaching out to other local health care resources to help Southeast Home Health patients transition to other providers.
Services offered by Southeast Hospice and Southeast Palliative Care will continue uninterrupted.
