SoutheastHEALTH to close home health operations

In a statement, SoutheastHEALTH said it is evaluating relocation options for affected employees to other roles within the hospital system and is reaching out to other local health care resources to help Southeast Home Health patients transition to other providers.

Services offered by Southeast Hospice and Southeast Palliative Care will continue uninterrupted.

