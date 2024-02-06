SoutheastHEALTH, Saint Francis win awards

Missouri Hospital Association, at its 100th annual convention held Nov. 2 to 4 in Osage Beach, Missouri, recognized SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System with Show Me Excellence marketing awards.
Recognized are an institution's efforts to educate and inform the community about health-related issues and services.
Entries are judged in 22 categories by experts with extensive public relations and marketing experience.
