April 25, 2022

SoutheastHEALTH rehab posts milestone

Southeast Healthpoint Rehabilitation is marking the 20th year of Jackson HP Rehab, 410 W. Main St. The clinic, which launched in January 2002, occupies more than 3,500-square-feet with a staff of nine -- offering physical therapy services only...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson High School athlete Jason Goodman goes through a physical therapy workout with Geoff Enders, DPT, manager of rehab services at Jackson HP Rehab in this undated photo.
Jackson High School athlete Jason Goodman goes through a physical therapy workout with Geoff Enders, DPT, manager of rehab services at Jackson HP Rehab in this undated photo.Submitted

Southeast Healthpoint Rehabilitation is marking the 20th year of Jackson HP Rehab, 410 W. Main St.

The clinic, which launched in January 2002, occupies more than 3,500-square-feet with a staff of nine — offering physical therapy services only.

Within a year, SoutheastHEALTH acquired additional rehab space on the south end of the HP Fitness building.

In 2021, Jackson HP Rehab served 796 patients for a total of 6,931 patient visits.

The hospital system offers occupation and speech therapy services at Healthpoint Rehab in Cape.

