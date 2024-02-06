SoutheastHEALTH rehab posts milestone

Southeast Healthpoint Rehabilitation is marking the 20th year of Jackson HP Rehab, 410 W. Main St.
The clinic, which launched in January 2002, occupies more than 3,500-square-feet with a staff of nine — offering physical therapy services only.
Within a year, SoutheastHEALTH acquired additional rehab space on the south end of the HP Fitness building.
In 2021, Jackson HP Rehab served 796 patients for a total of 6,931 patient visits.
The hospital system offers occupation and speech therapy services at Healthpoint Rehab in Cape.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.