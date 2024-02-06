SoutheastHEALTH receives 'A' rating in Leapfrog study

SoutheastHEALTH has received an "A" rating in the spring 2021 Leapfrog hospital safety study.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that monitors health care quality and safety. The organization assigns letter grades — "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" — to all general hospitals across the nation and updates the grades every six months. Grades are based on each hospital's performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other potential harms to patients.
Leapfrog uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to determine hospital grades.
More information is available online at www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.
