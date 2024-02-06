All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessNovember 21, 2022
SoutheastHEALTH holiday concert returns
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will present its annual "Sounds of the Season" concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Cape First Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. The benefit, now in its 27th year, supports cancer patients in need through the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Cancer Care Fund...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Choir members from Alma Schrader Elementary perform "Let's Get Ready for Christmas" during SoutheastHEALTH Foundation's "Sounds of the Season" concert Dec. 8, 2019, at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau. The 27th annual edition of the concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the church.
Choir members from Alma Schrader Elementary perform "Let's Get Ready for Christmas" during SoutheastHEALTH Foundation's "Sounds of the Season" concert Dec. 8, 2019, at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau. The 27th annual edition of the concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the church.Southeast Missourian file

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will present its annual "Sounds of the Season" concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Cape First Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.

The benefit, now in its 27th year, supports cancer patients in need through the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Cancer Care Fund.

Serving as this year's honorary chairwoman is Martha House, a cancer survivor and resident of Cape Girardeau.

Performers for 2022 include Brothers Walker, Dr. Andrew Moore, Clayton Hahs, the Charleston Christmas Ensemble Choir, Jackson Elementary East Kids Choir, Casie Mills, and Don and Lucas Presson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Celebrity emcees will be KFVS12 personalities Crystal Britt and Laura Wibbenmeyer.

Tickets are $10 each and are available at the door or at www.sehfoundation.org. Those donating $100 or more will receive free tickets and recognition in the concert program.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 30
Stock market today: Wall Street hangs near its records after...
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safegu...
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebra...
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about money matters more than ever
BusinessSep. 27
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about money matters more than ever
Real estate roundtable provides insights on rising home prices, market shifts
BusinessSep. 27
Real estate roundtable provides insights on rising home prices, market shifts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy