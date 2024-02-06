SoutheastHEALTH holiday concert returns

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will present its annual "Sounds of the Season" concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Cape First Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.
The benefit, now in its 27th year, supports cancer patients in need through the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Cancer Care Fund.
Serving as this year's honorary chairwoman is Martha House, a cancer survivor and resident of Cape Girardeau.
Performers for 2022 include Brothers Walker, Dr. Andrew Moore, Clayton Hahs, the Charleston Christmas Ensemble Choir, Jackson Elementary East Kids Choir, Casie Mills, and Don and Lucas Presson.
Celebrity emcees will be KFVS12 personalities Crystal Britt and Laura Wibbenmeyer.
Tickets are $10 each and are available at the door or at www.sehfoundation.org. Those donating $100 or more will receive free tickets and recognition in the concert program.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
